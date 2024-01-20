ukenru
Blockade on the border with Romania lifted at another checkpoint

Blockade on the border with Romania lifted at another checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58116 views

Romanian farmers who had been blocking the Siret-Porubne checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border have now completely unblocked it, allowing truck traffic.

On the Romanian-Ukrainian border, the Siret-Porubne checkpoint, which was blocked by Romanian farmers for truck traffic, has been completely unblocked, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Truck traffic at the Porubne checkpoint is completely unblocked. All categories of vehicles are cleared for entry and exit from Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the electronic queue for trucks continues to operate.

Recall

Since January 15, Romanian farmers have blocked two checkpoints with Ukraine - Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk. On January 18, they blocked the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint.

On January 19, traffic was unblocked at the Vikovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

