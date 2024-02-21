Blockade of the Polish border: Warsaw admits that Ukrainian grain does not stay in Poland

Reports that Ukrainian grain remains in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Tuesday. He suggested that farmers protest at another border, not necessarily the Ukrainian one, UNN reports, citing PAP.

Kolodziejczak noted that Ukrainian grain is currently in transit through Poland and is not imported into the country. "No wheat, no corn, no rapeseed. These products do not stay here," he emphasized.

A representative of the Ministry said that in recent weeks he had repeatedly received information about the alleged unloading of Ukrainian goods in Poland that were supposed to pass only through our country. "None of the information has been confirmed," he said, but at the same time, as indicated, he urged to be attentive to such situations and report any violations.

Kolodziejczak also noted that despite the positive trade balance with Ukraine, the Polish agricultural sector is suffering. "We are talking about an amount of about 3.5 billion euros (trade balance - ed.), and in agriculture we have a loss of 656 million euros," he said.

"If I were to protest today, I would block the second border. I don't want to tell anyone here, but Poland has imposed an embargo on products from Ukraine, the ones that we are most concerned about. Germany, we also see protests in Germany and the voices of German farmers that they do not want these products from Ukraine, where it is clear that companies buy a lot from Poland, but the government did not impose an embargo on these burdensome products and the German market was also taken away from us by Ukrainian products (...)," the deputy minister said.

According to him, quotas should be introduced for the supply of goods from Ukraine to the bloc, and delivery outside the EU should be simplified.

On Tuesday, numerous farmers' protests took place across Poland, including blocking roads, highways and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are opposed to the influx of Ukrainian goods, as well as European policies related to the so-called Green Deal.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: there is a constant dialogue at the ministerial level, "active interaction" on the Polish border blockade will be held in the coming days