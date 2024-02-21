ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Blockade of the Polish border: Warsaw admits that Ukrainian grain does not stay in Poland

Kyiv

 27554 views

According to the deputy minister in charge, reports that Ukrainian grain remains in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed.

Reports that Ukrainian grain remains in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Tuesday. He suggested that farmers protest at another border, not necessarily the Ukrainian one, UNN reports, citing PAP.

Details

Kolodziejczak noted that Ukrainian grain is currently in transit through Poland and is not imported into the country. "No wheat, no corn, no rapeseed. These products do not stay here," he emphasized.

A representative of the Ministry said that in recent weeks he had repeatedly received information about the alleged unloading of Ukrainian goods in Poland that were supposed to pass only through our country. "None of the information has been confirmed," he said, but at the same time, as indicated, he urged to be attentive to such situations and report any violations.

Kolodziejczak also noted that despite the positive trade balance with Ukraine, the Polish agricultural sector is suffering. "We are talking about an amount of about 3.5 billion euros (trade balance - ed.), and in agriculture we have a loss of 656 million euros," he said.

"If I were to protest today, I would block the second border. I don't want to tell anyone here, but Poland has imposed an embargo on products from Ukraine, the ones that we are most concerned about. Germany, we also see protests in Germany and the voices of German farmers that they do not want these products from Ukraine, where it is clear that companies buy a lot from Poland, but the government did not impose an embargo on these burdensome products and the German market was also taken away from us by Ukrainian products (...)," the deputy minister said.

According to him, quotas should be introduced for the supply of goods from Ukraine to the bloc, and delivery outside the EU should be simplified. 

Addendum

On Tuesday, numerous farmers' protests took place across Poland, including blocking roads, highways and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are opposed to the influx of Ukrainian goods, as well as European policies related to the so-called Green Deal.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: there is a constant dialogue at the ministerial level, "active interaction" on the Polish border blockade will be held in the coming days21.02.24, 10:49 • 30544 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

