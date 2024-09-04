Blackout schedules are in effect around the clock, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 6 regions, including Lviv region - Ministry of Energy

Blackout schedules are applied throughout the day, over the past day the enemy attacked energy facilities in 6 regions, including Lviv region, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

As stated, against the background of Russia's attacks on the energy sector, "the situation in the energy system remains difficult.

"As of today, it is planned that the schedules of hourly outages will be in effect from 00:00 to 24:00," the statement said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Networks status

Kharkiv region: a low-level fire near an overhead line cut off power to a substation and household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Power outages for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 23,775 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 540 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the fighting and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.50 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.