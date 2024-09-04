Blackout schedules are in effect around the clock, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 6 regions, including Lviv region - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Blackout schedules are in effect around the clock, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 6 regions, including Lviv region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101062 views

The Ministry of Energy reports a difficult situation in the power system due to Russian attacks. Overnight, power supply was restored to 23,775 consumers, but 540 settlements remain without electricity.

Blackout schedules are applied throughout the day, over the past day the enemy attacked energy facilities in 6 regions, including Lviv region, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

As stated, against the background of Russia's attacks on the energy sector, "the situation in the energy system remains difficult.

"As of today, it is planned that the schedules of hourly outages will be in effect from 00:00 to 24:00," the statement said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Networks status

Kharkiv region: a low-level fire near an overhead line cut off power to a substation and household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Power outages for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 23,775 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 540 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the fighting and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.50 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

