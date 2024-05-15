Blackout is out of the question for now - Yasno

Currently, blackouts are not physically possible in Ukraine. This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

We do not see a blackout until it is physically impossible. Theoretically, everything is possible, but it is not yet in question - Kovalenko said.

He also explained the conditions under which blackout schedules will be applied.

Speaking about emergency outages and schedules. We are all waiting, the networks are waiting for Ukrenergo to communicate restrictions to the regions in a more planned manner and to introduce these schedules in each region. Emergency outages occur when there is an unplanned growth, an unplanned deficit, and it is quite small and for a rather short period of time - Kovalenko said.

He reminded us that the schedules have already been developed and are available on websites, mobile applications, etc.

But whether they will be used depends on the NPC teams. I hope that the schedules will not be used in the near future while the temperature is balanced outside the window. But if the deficit is permanent and planned, they will be applied - Kovalenko explained.

Halushchenko on the situation in the power system: the situation will be difficult in the summer

AddendumAddendum

Artem Martyniuk, acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, said that there will be no blackouts in Ukraine. There may be restrictions during peak hours that may affect household consumers.