Bitcoin exceeds $47 thousand again

The value of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has exceeded 47 thousand dollars, which is the highest since March 2022. This is reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

On Friday, February 9, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency rose by more than 4% to $47,307 for the first time since March 2022.

Ethereum, the world's second most popular cryptocurrency, rose by 3% to $2,511.75.

Earlier, bitcoin climbed to $47,708.00 for the first time since January 11, when the price momentarily reached $49,058.48 during volatile trading after the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs. Before that, bitcoin had not reached the $47,000 level since March 2022.

The recent rise in the price of bitcoin can be explained by the recent inflow of funds into spot exchange funds, the near prospect of halving (halving the remuneration to miners for mining cryptocurrency - ed.), which usually causes optimism among investors, as prices often rise rapidly afterwards said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs.

The publication points out that bitcoin is approaching a key "resistance level," which research firm Fairlead Strategy identified earlier this week at $48,600.

