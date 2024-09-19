ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143521 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146610 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112192 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177660 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Birthday of the emoji, International Pirate Day. What else can be celebrated on September 19

Birthday of the emoji, International Pirate Day. What else can be celebrated on September 19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 179938 views

It was on the morning of September 19, 1982, that Scott Vollman, a professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, sent an email to his colleagues with a set of symbols that resembled a smiling face.

Today, on September 19, all those who like to exchange messages in messengers and social networks can join the celebration of the birthday of the emoji, UNN writes.

It was on the morning of September 19, 1982, that Scott Vollman, a professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, sent an email to his colleagues with a set of ":-)" symbols. The man explained to his surprised colleagues that he thought this set of symbols looked like a smiling face, and suggested that they use it to mark their joke messages in the future.

Interestingly, the history of the smiley face as a symbol began even earlier. In 1963, the famous American artist Harvey Bell drew a cheerful smiling face that became the hallmark of an insurance company.

Today we can also celebrate a rather unusual and humorous holiday - International Pirate Day.

The event originated in 1995 in the United States at the initiative of friends Mark Sommers and John Bauer, who were very fond of pirate slang.

For several years in a row, the holiday did not go beyond the American city of Albany, and did not gather a large enough number of like-minded people. But in 2002, the famous American publicist Dave Barry wrote a favorable review of International Pirate Day, and the holiday began to gain more and more fans.

The popularization of this event not only in the United States, but also in other countries of the world was facilitated by the release of the cult movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003.

On September 19, events dedicated to Aortic Dissection Awareness Day are held in many countries around the world.

An aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the aorta, the largest artery in the body, tears. This tear allows blood to flow between the layers of the aortic wall, which can lead to a tear or dangerous separation of the aortic layers. This is an emergency condition that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment to prevent catastrophic consequences.

If not detected and treated immediately, aortic dissection can lead to fatal internal bleeding or other serious complications. Aortic dissection is often called a "silent killer" because its symptoms can be subtle or can be confused with other conditions, such as a heart attack.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Trofim, Savvatiy, and Dorimedon, who lived in the third century.

According to tradition, Trophimus and Saul came to a pagan festival in Antioch and began to pray that the Lord would convert the pagans to the true path. By order of the ruler, the men were arrested.

Savvatii died of brutal torture. Trokhym was forced to walk for three days in iron boots with nails to another city. There he was thrown into prison, where he was helped by the local Christian senator Dorimedonte.

This angered the ruler. Dorimedonte was also captured and executed along with Trokhym.

On September 15, Trofim, Archip, Cyril, and Mykhailo celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

