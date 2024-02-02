ukenru
Biloshitsky: Responsibility for "drifting" will soon become a law

Kyiv  •  UNN

A driver who was drifting on a pedestrian crossing in Dnipro was recorded by surveillance cameras. He has been brought to justice. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department. The official also noted that the bills defining liability for "drifting" have already been registered and are likely to become law soon.

In Dnipro  , a driver who organized a "drift" (controlled skid) on a pedestrian crossing was brought to justice. According to the information on the Telegram channel of Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky, bills that define the concept of a controlled skid have already been registered, UNN reports .

Details

In the city of Dnipro, cameras of the Safe City system recorded a traffic violation by a driver who drifted on a pedestrian crossing.

Safe City cameras work as they should. Legal prosecution of offenders also works. As it should.

- said the Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

According to Biloshytskyi, the draft law defining the concept of "drifting" must be approved.

The relevant bills, which clarify the concept of "drifting" (controlled skidding) and liability for it, have already been registered and will soon, I hope, become law," the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

Regarding the situation in Dnipro. It is noted that the driver who organized the drift was brought to justice by the patrol police for violating traffic rules, which caused an emergency situation. The driver was also tested for drug intoxication (we are waiting for the result from the medical institution), and his driver's license was confiscated in accordance with the law.

Recall

The Patrol Police reminded Ukrainian drivers about fines for missing or dirty license plates.

Over 10 months, more than 2 million administrative traffic offenses were recorded automatically .

In Ukraine , the number of road accidents increased by a quarter compared to 2022. Deaths from road accidents increased by 9%.

Crimes and emergencies

