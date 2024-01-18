Biden meets with Congressional leaders to discuss aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders to discuss the urgent need to provide assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the White House, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that during the meeting, Biden emphasized the importance of making decisions in Congress to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources, including air defense and artillery, to protect against Russian invasion.

He also called on Congress to quickly provide additional funding to support Ukraine and send a strong message of U.S. resolve.

On the border issue, Biden made it clear that action is needed on this issue. He said he was encouraged by the progress being made in the bipartisan negotiations taking place in the Senate.

The US President called on Congress to pass a full supplemental national security program as soon as possible.

Recall

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence that a bipartisan deal on Ukraine and border security funding will be considered by the Senate next week. The proposed package includes more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, and $14 billion for border security and migrant processing.

