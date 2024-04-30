Beware of mines: Ukrainians are asked to be careful at cemeteries during memorial days

Law enforcement officials remind Ukrainians of safety rules when visiting cemeteries in the de-occupied territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The de-occupied territories are littered with tens of thousands of explosive devices. The enemy mines everything. Any area can be dangerous, even a cemetery - the Interior Ministry warned.

Citizens are asked to follow the rules that save lives. In particular:

find out if there is a ban on visiting cemeteries in the region where you live;

be attentive, do not touch suspicious objects, do not approach them and immediately report them to 101, 102 or 112;

move only on asphalt roads, do not walk in fields, forests, parks and trails covered with foliage.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on Easter, April 5, the entrance to the city cemeteries and memorial complexes will be closed to protect against unpredictable enemy attacks amid intensified rocket attacks and drone strikes on the city's infrastructure.