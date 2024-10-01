Bending the knee and laying flowers on the graves of fallen heroes: events dedicated to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine took place in Brovary (video)

In Brovary, Kyiv region, events were held on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The events began on Freedom Square, where all those present, together with the mayor, bent the knee to honor the memory of the fallen heroes.

"Today, Ukraine honors the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, who protect us at the cost of their own lives, defend the independence and invincibility of our country, and give us the opportunity to work, breathe, and live. Glory to our defenders of Ukraine, to the defenders of Ukraine, to those who are doing everything possible to ensure that our country is independent and unbreakable. Glory to Ukraine," said Igor Sapozhko.

Also at the cemetery, the mayor, together with family members of the victims and their comrades-in-arms, laid flowers at the graves of the fallen soldiers.

"I am grateful to every resident of our community, representatives of the clergy, veterans, military personnel, adults and children who attended our events today, who gave a small part of their time, but with a great purpose - to congratulate, honor and remember with the mind and heart everyone who bears the proud name - Defender of Ukraine!" - wrote the mayor of Brovary in his Telegram channel.

Brovary community hands over 50 more drones to Ukrainian defenders