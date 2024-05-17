ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
belgorod region: a woman and her son died as a result of a drone attack; a fire broke out at a gas station in a village

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26647 views

A woman and her 4-year-old son were killed in a drone attack in the belgorod region of russia, and a fire broke out at a gas station near the village of bezsonovka.

In the belgorod region, a woman and her 4-year-old son were killed in a drone attack. In addition, a fire broke out at a gas station near the village of bezsonovka. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

In the russian village of oktyabrsky, belgorod region, a young woman who was in a car with her husband, child and driver was killed by a kamikaze drone explosion. The husband and child were injured and went to a medical facility in the city of belgorod without waiting for help. Despite the efforts of doctors, the 4-year-old boy died in the hospital from his injuries. The boy's father is still refusing treatment. The driver of the car received shrapnel wounds to his right hand. He was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization.

In parallel, another drone attacked a gas station near the village of bezsonivka, causing a fire in one of the tanks. The fire was extinguished.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarNews of the World

