belgorod region: a woman and her son died as a result of a drone attack; a fire broke out at a gas station in a village

In the belgorod region, a woman and her 4-year-old son were killed in a drone attack. In addition, a fire broke out at a gas station near the village of bezsonovka. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

In the russian village of oktyabrsky, belgorod region, a young woman who was in a car with her husband, child and driver was killed by a kamikaze drone explosion. The husband and child were injured and went to a medical facility in the city of belgorod without waiting for help. Despite the efforts of doctors, the 4-year-old boy died in the hospital from his injuries. The boy's father is still refusing treatment. The driver of the car received shrapnel wounds to his right hand. He was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization.

In parallel, another drone attacked a gas station near the village of bezsonivka, causing a fire in one of the tanks. The fire was extinguished.

Belgorod, Russia, under drone attack: the governor talks about air defense and damage