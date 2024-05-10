Belgium to allocate €9 million in recovery funds to rebuild energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Belgium will allocate additional assistance in the amount of 9 million euros to repair the energy infrastructure damaged by the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the Belgian government for cooperation and development Caroline Gennes, quoted by RTBF, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hennes, Belgium will allocate additional assistance in the amount of 9 million euros to help repair the damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The freed-up 9 million will go to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which specializes in economic development. The program was the first to deliver new generators to Ukraine after the war began. Since then, a system has been established to quickly procure spare parts and provide new equipment to repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure - Gennes said.

She added that through the UN, Belgium will help repair the energy infrastructure around Kharkiv, which is currently undergoing daily bombardment by the Russian army.

Recall

Germany will allocate 45 million euros to restore Ukraine's power system, which suffered from massive Russian strikes.