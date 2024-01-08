Belarus is building a new military facility near the border with Ukraine - media

Belarus is building a new military town 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, where a garrison is likely to be deployed to cover the state border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty.

According to the publication, the construction of the military facility began in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2027. The first phase of construction is to be completed in March 2024.

The publication notes that the construction may be related to the statements of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in May 2022, who then announced the creation of the "Southern Operational Command" in the Armed Forces

The construction is taking place on the territory of several former children's camps.

A former Belarusian officer who is currently fighting in Kalinowski's regiment (a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) said in a comment to the publication that the new military camp could become an advanced base in the event of a possible attack on Ukraine from the north, to capture Chernihiv.

Military expert Oleh Zhdanov also told the publication that the new military town is likely to house a garrison whose task will be to cover the state border.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Serhiy Nayev, the situation on the Belarusian border can change at any time, so the military regularly trains to repel a possible enemy attack.