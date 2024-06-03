Beijing denies "pressure" on other countries to participate in the Ukrainian peace summit

China on Monday denied that it had" pressured " certain countries not to participate in a peace summit on Ukraine organized in Switzerland, in response to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

"The use of power policy is not a style of Chinese diplomacy. ( ... ) China's position is open and transparent, and we do not put pressure on other countries in any way," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

According to The Guardian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry pointed out that China has never "meditated or kindled the fire" of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The country believes that all efforts to support peaceful measures in the Russian-Ukrainian war should be recognized, Mao Ning said when asked about the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

These comments followed a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the Guardian writes that "unfortunately, Russia, using Chinese influence on the region, also using Chinese diplomats, is doing everything to disrupt the peace summit." "It's a shame that such a large, independent, powerful country as China is a tool in Putin's hands," he said.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Ukraine and remains its largest trading partner, Mao said on Monday, adding that China's position on the peace conference is very "open and transparent." "We believe that we can gain the understanding and support of all parties," Mao said.

