Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Beijing denies "pressure" on other countries to participate in the Ukrainian peace summit

Beijing denies "pressure" on other countries to participate in the Ukrainian peace summit

Kyiv

China on Monday denied that it" pressured " certain countries not to participate in a peace summit on Ukraine organized in Switzerland in response to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend.

China on Monday denied that it had" pressured " certain countries not to participate in a peace summit on Ukraine organized in Switzerland, in response to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"The use of power policy is not a style of Chinese diplomacy. ( ... ) China's position is open and transparent, and we do not put pressure on other countries in any way," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

According to The Guardian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry pointed out that China has never "meditated or kindled the fire" of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The country believes that all efforts to support peaceful measures in the Russian-Ukrainian war should be recognized, Mao Ning said when asked about the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

These comments followed a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the Guardian writes that "unfortunately, Russia, using Chinese influence on the region, also using Chinese diplomats, is doing everything to disrupt the peace summit." "It's a shame that such a large, independent, powerful country as China is a tool in Putin's hands," he said.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Ukraine and remains its largest trading partner, Mao said on Monday, adding that China's position on the peace conference is very "open and transparent." "We believe that we can gain the understanding and support of all parties," Mao said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

