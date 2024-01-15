BBC: John Kerry to step down as special envoy to join Biden's campaign

80-year-old former US Secretary of State John Kerry will soon resign as US Special Envoy for Climate Change and join the election campaign of his Democratic running mate, President Joe Biden. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Kerry announced his decision to his staff on Saturday, January 13.

In 2004, Senator Kerry lost the presidential election to George W. Bush, who was then re-elected for a second term, winning by only 2.4% of the vote.

Later, in 2013-2017, he served as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

In his current position, Kerry was involved in the preparation and holding of the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where countries agreed on a strategy to phase out fossil fuels.

