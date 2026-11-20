Travel involves not only planning the route and expenses, but also the need to constantly monitor your finances. When staying abroad, it is especially important to have access to your accounts, pay for services without cash, monitor transactions and exchange currencies when necessary. Remote banking allows you to perform essential financial transactions from a smartphone or another digital device regardless of your location, reports UNN.

Online tools for managing finances while travelling

During trips, it is important to have constant access to financial information and the ability to perform the necessary transactions promptly. Digital banking tools allow you to monitor accounts, make payments and manage funds remotely. If a freelancer or entrepreneur needs additional financing for work or business development, it is also possible to apply remotely for business loans from Raiffeisen, without the need to visit a branch in person at every stage.

Contactless payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Garmin Pay are available for purchases in shops, cafés and other retail outlets. After linking a card to a smartphone or smartwatch, payments can be made without a physical card or entering its details. Information about completed transactions helps control spending even when travelling between different countries.

3D Secure and NFC technologies are used for additional protection of online payments. They combine transaction security with the convenience of everyday use of digital payment tools.

Remote banking for freelancers

Remote access to banking services is particularly relevant for freelancers who work with clients from different countries or frequently change their location. This format allows them to manage accounts and perform necessary transactions without being tied to a specific branch.

An account and card can be opened remotely via a mobile application, while an online converter can be used for foreign-currency transactions to check the current exchange rate.

Financial control regardless of location

Remote banking allows you to retain access to essential financial transactions while travelling, working or staying in another country for an extended period. Payments, account monitoring, contactless transactions and other operations can be carried out without having to contact a branch regularly.

Up-to-date information about banking products, digital capabilities and service terms can be viewed at Raiffeisen.ua. This format helps maintain control over your finances regardless of your location.