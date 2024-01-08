Ballistic missiles can only be shot down by modern Western air defense systems: Ihnat explains the results of Russia's massive attack

Today, Russia has used many ballistic missiles against Ukraine. Because they can only be shot down by modern Western air defense systems, it was not possible to destroy all air targets. This was explained by the spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"A large number of ballistic missiles were fired at the territory of Ukraine today. These are both "Daggers" and missiles that are already entering the target by ballistics - this is an X-22 missile. We also see 6 Iskanders. Also S-300/S-400. These are all things that fly on a ballistic trajectory.

We need to understand that such targets can only be shot down by means that can do so. These are systems such as Patriot.

That's why this is the result today. Many people are already saying "not a very high percentage of hits". The percentage remains the same as it was for the X-101 missiles. Yes, we would like to shoot down more of them, but 18 out of 24 is also a pretty good result, given the number of air attack vehicles the enemy is launching at Ukraine," Ihnat said.

Recall

Today, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets. Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The enemy manufactures X-101 missiles literally before equipping their planes to attack Ukraine