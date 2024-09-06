Ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad: number of wounded rises to 64

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad, 64 people have been reported wounded. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

A difficult day for the region. The number of victims in Pavlograd has increased to 64. Psychological assistance was provided to 37 people - The RMA chairman said.

He also noted the work of air defense: since the beginning of the day, two Russian UAVs have been shot down over the region.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on Friday, September 6, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. In particular, Russian troops used five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles to attack Pavlohrad.