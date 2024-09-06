ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad: number of wounded rises to 64

Ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad: number of wounded rises to 64

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21854 views

A ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad injured 64 people. Russia used five Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles, and Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two UAVs over the region.

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on Pavlohrad, 64 people have been reported wounded. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

A difficult day for the region. The number of victims in Pavlograd has increased to 64. Psychological assistance was provided to 37 people

- The RMA chairman said. 

He also noted the work of air defense: since the beginning of the day, two Russian UAVs have been shot down over the region.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on Friday, September 6, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. In particular, Russian troops used  five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles to attack Pavlohrad. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

