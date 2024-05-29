Balance between openness and security: the transparency and accountability Working Group at ARMA will review companies and the cost of building fortifications

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 59201 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170664 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204537 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 43411 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 57530 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107805 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 38928 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103452 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217953 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 5393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103450 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107800 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157854 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156663 views
Actual
Balance between openness and security: the transparency and accountability Working Group at ARMA will review companies and the cost of building fortifications

Balance between openness and security: the transparency and accountability Working Group at ARMA will review companies and the cost of building fortifications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18002 views

The Kiev regional military administration decided to partially disclose information about the construction of fortifications in the region to members of the public, while observing security requirements. Members of the transparency and accountability working group visited some areas of the fortifications and were able to assess the scope of work.

The leadership of the Kiev regional military administration, taking into account the public request on the topic of fortifications in the region, decided to partially open information on the process of building fortifications, of course, in compliance with security requirements, to members of the public. Thus, members of the transparency and accountability working group operating under ARMA visited some sections of the fortifications and were able to assess the scale of work. This was stated by a member of the Working Group, chairman of the Center for Fiscal Policy Research Viktor Mazyarchuk, reports UNN

"After the scandal with the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region, many people had a question: What about defense in other areas?

Seeing the public's request for this topic, ARMA last week invited members of the supervisory board for reconstruction and representatives of leading anti-corruption organizations to a meeting. The topic of the meeting is to discuss the balance between the openness of information about the construction of fortifications (what information is needed to verify purchases) and sensitive information in the field of security and defense. ( ... ) So we agreed on the next one. ARMA provides information about who builds, the specifics of their selection of contractors, and non - secret information about the estimated cost of materials used for construction," Mazyarchuk wrote on his Facebook page. 

Kiev region increases the pace of construction of fortifications: Kravchenko showed a video of fortifications29.05.24, 12:49 • 21283 views

Together with KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko, members of the public also visited the construction site. According to Mazyarchuk, the main condition was compliance with security measures.

At the same time, he warned (the chairman of the CRMA – ed.) about the need to pass a special check, sign relevant documents and, if we agree, we will be constantly accompanied by specialists from a specially authorized Department

- said Mazyarchuk.

According to a member of the working group, he was impressed by the scale.

It is being built a lot and soundly, in all directions. That is, such as it was in 2022, when the Russians almost unhindered passed through the Kiev region to the capital, will no longer be. We can say that this trip gave me extra confidence when I saw serious preparation. It can be summed up by the words of the military at the last point: in the Kiev region, such systemic fortifications are seen for the first time. Unfortunately, they hadn't seen them before on the front line

- said Mazyarchuk.

According to him, now representatives of the Working Group will study the submitted materials and study companies and pricing policies. In a few weeks, the group will present its best practices.

"Respect and gratitude to the team not only of all those involved with KRMA, but also to the leadership of the Vyshgorod administration. You are very cool! And you feel that this project is an important priority for you," Mazyarchuk added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising