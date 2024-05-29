Balance between openness and security: the transparency and accountability Working Group at ARMA will review companies and the cost of building fortifications

The leadership of the Kiev regional military administration, taking into account the public request on the topic of fortifications in the region, decided to partially open information on the process of building fortifications, of course, in compliance with security requirements, to members of the public. Thus, members of the transparency and accountability working group operating under ARMA visited some sections of the fortifications and were able to assess the scale of work. This was stated by a member of the Working Group, chairman of the Center for Fiscal Policy Research Viktor Mazyarchuk, reports UNN.

"After the scandal with the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region, many people had a question: What about defense in other areas?

Seeing the public's request for this topic, ARMA last week invited members of the supervisory board for reconstruction and representatives of leading anti-corruption organizations to a meeting. The topic of the meeting is to discuss the balance between the openness of information about the construction of fortifications (what information is needed to verify purchases) and sensitive information in the field of security and defense. ( ... ) So we agreed on the next one. ARMA provides information about who builds, the specifics of their selection of contractors, and non - secret information about the estimated cost of materials used for construction," Mazyarchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Together with KRMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko, members of the public also visited the construction site. According to Mazyarchuk, the main condition was compliance with security measures.

At the same time, he warned (the chairman of the CRMA – ed.) about the need to pass a special check, sign relevant documents and, if we agree, we will be constantly accompanied by specialists from a specially authorized Department - said Mazyarchuk.

According to a member of the working group, he was impressed by the scale.

It is being built a lot and soundly, in all directions. That is, such as it was in 2022, when the Russians almost unhindered passed through the Kiev region to the capital, will no longer be. We can say that this trip gave me extra confidence when I saw serious preparation. It can be summed up by the words of the military at the last point: in the Kiev region, such systemic fortifications are seen for the first time. Unfortunately, they hadn't seen them before on the front line - said Mazyarchuk.

According to him, now representatives of the Working Group will study the submitted materials and study companies and pricing policies. In a few weeks, the group will present its best practices.

"Respect and gratitude to the team not only of all those involved with KRMA, but also to the leadership of the Vyshgorod administration. You are very cool! And you feel that this project is an important priority for you," Mazyarchuk added.