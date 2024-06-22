Bad weather in Volhynia: in Vladimir, the wind knocked down trees, and in Lutsk, lightning struck a house

In the Volyn region, bad weather raged-a squally wind knocked down trees, and due to lightning strikes in Lutsk, a house caught fire, reports UNN with reference to the state emergency service.

According to rescuers, in the second half of the day in the territory of the Volyn region there were thunderstorms, accompanied by gusts of wind and heavy precipitation.

In particular, on Kovelskaya street in Vladimir, near the village of Voloshki in Kovel region and near the village of Borochichi, Lutsk district, a heavy wind knocked down trees on roadways.

Rescuers bucked them and pulled them to the side of the road to restore traffic.

In addition, a fire broke out on Lvovskaya Street in Lutsk, presumably due to a thunderstorm discharge hitting the roof of a private residential building. Rescuers quickly eliminated the burning that covered several squares of the roof, and saved the house from destruction.

