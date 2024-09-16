Bad weather in Europe: Ukrzaliznytsia informs about changes in international train schedules

As of 00:30, significant changes in flight schedules have occurred due to bad weather in the Czech Republic, Austria, and Poland. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

As a result, the Vienna-Kyiv-Vienna flight will be re-routed to Budapest-Kyiv-Budapest at least until Monday. The peak of the bad weather in Austria is expected today and tomorrow, which will lead to partial closure of train stations and subways. Passengers in Vienna are asked to contact the information and service center to receive free accommodation and meals during the bad weather.

The flight Chop - Vienna - Chop is currently canceled due to the inability to leave Vienna.

Prague - Przemysl - Prague flights are temporarily unable to pass through the flooded area on the Czech-Polish border. A shuttle service with bus transfers around the flooded area is planned.

Flights to/from Warsaw, Chełm, Przemysl, Kosice, Budapest, and Záhony continue to operate without changes.

Important! For passengers who missed their flights due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia provides an opportunity to travel on other flights from Poland using today's tickets for any available seats.

