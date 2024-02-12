ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 19777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108960 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116598 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159152 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261115 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175951 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232437 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 08:39 PM • 62577 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 71066 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 70342 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 50082 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 61844 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261115 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232437 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 218031 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 243561 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 229976 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108960 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 85245 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 90158 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 115218 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 116007 views
Attacked by a large dog: Ukraine's Foreign Minister tells what happened to him while walking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28623 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was attacked and bitten by a stray dog while walking his dogs and was forced to seek help at the hospital.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Instagram told how he was attacked and bitten by another dog while walking with his dogs, UNN reports.

Dogs should be loved, but they should also be kept on leashes. (...) A large dog that was being walked without a leash attacked mine during a walk. And on occasion, he attacked me

- said the minister.
Image

Kuleba also noted that he went to Oleksandrivska Hospital with his injury, where he was assisted by an intern from India who stayed to study and work in Ukraine after the Russian invasion in 2022.

For reference

It is also worth mentioning that in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took in a bulldog puppy that had been rescued from Mariupol. The dog was given a symbolic name - Marik. In addition, the official has two other dogs at home - Gustav and Benji.

Recall

UNN reported that according to an Australian study, having a pet in the family makes children more active, which reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyHealthUNN Lite

