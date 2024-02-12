Attacked by a large dog: Ukraine's Foreign Minister tells what happened to him while walking

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Instagram told how he was attacked and bitten by another dog while walking with his dogs, UNN reports.

Dogs should be loved, but they should also be kept on leashes. (...) A large dog that was being walked without a leash attacked mine during a walk. And on occasion, he attacked me - said the minister.

Kuleba also noted that he went to Oleksandrivska Hospital with his injury, where he was assisted by an intern from India who stayed to study and work in Ukraine after the Russian invasion in 2022.

It is also worth mentioning that in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took in a bulldog puppy that had been rescued from Mariupol. The dog was given a symbolic name - Marik. In addition, the official has two other dogs at home - Gustav and Benji.

