The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the obstruction of the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose apartment was broken into by unknown persons, UNN reports.

...criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of influencing a journalist in order to impede the performance of his professional duties and persecuting him in connection with his professional activities (part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Yuriy Nikolov.

The prosecutor's office reports that on January 15, a group of unidentified people arrived at the apartment building in the Darnytskyi district where Nikolov lives. At the entrance to the apartment, a group of people committed illegal actions, the prosecutor's office said.

"Law enforcement agencies are currently taking measures to identify the persons involved," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office reminded that "any form of influence on a journalist in order to impede the performance of his or her professional duties or persecution of a journalist in connection with his or her legitimate professional activities is punishable by a fine of up to two hundred tax-free minimum incomes or arrest for up to six months, or restraint of liberty for up to four years.

Unidentified persons tried to break into the apartment of investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov, known for his criticism of the Ukrainian president. The incident is believed to be related to the authorities' response to Nikolov's criticism, which once again demonstrates attempts to suppress critical voices in Ukraine.