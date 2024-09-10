Attack on infrastructure: Air defense system destroys three enemy drones over Sumy region

Today, the enemy attacked the critical infrastructure of Sumy region, but the Armed Forces destroyed all attack drones. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 10, enemy Shahed drones attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of the regional air defense forces, all three enemy drones were destroyed.

