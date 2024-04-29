In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian military is restoring old equipment due to a shortage of vehicles at the front. ATES learned about this, and they reconnoitered and handed over the coordinates of the warehouses of non-working military equipment of the Russian army in Sevastopol. Information about this is also published by UNN, referring to the data of the Crimean partisans.

ATES agents conducted a reconnaissance of a warehouse of non-working equipment of one of the military units in the Gagarin district of Sevastopol. As it turned out, the Russians were restoring equipment from this warehouse for military use. - the statement said.

Details

According to ATES data, the military equipment shown above is located in the Gagarin district of Sevastopol.

Coordinates: 44.524003, 33.488710.

The guerrillas noted that the number of broken vehicles demonstrates that the enemy has significant problems with military equipment, and that, in their opinion, "only once again confirms the information from our agents from the Russian Armed Forces.

ATES also recorded the location of a radar system that the Russian army had placed nearby.

Cuban mercenaries killed Russian commander due to ill-treatment - ATES