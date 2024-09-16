At night in Lviv, an unknown person vandalized a coffee shop of an Armed Forces serviceman: the attacker was detained by the police

On the night of September 15-16, an unknown person attacked a coffee shop on Halytska Street owned by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Luka Karpyuk. The man smashed shop windows, furniture and dishes inside the premises. The attacker has now been detained by police. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police and the institution's page on Instagram.

Details

The attack took place on the night of Sunday to Monday. As a result of the incident, the shop had its windows, dishes, and some equipment smashed, and lamps and furniture damaged.

As the owner of the cafe, Luka Karpiuk, said in a commentary for “Suspilne”, he did not know the suspect. The cafe is already counting the losses.

Superficially, we estimate that this is at least half a million hryvnias. This is just the cost of the external glass structures. All the dishes, partially equipment, inventory, and some interior elements were also damaged. The amount is considerable - The military said.

According to Luka Karpiuk, his cafe actively helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He hopes that this case is not a targeted act of revenge for supporting the Ukrainian military.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect at the scene of the crime - he was a 28-year-old man.

Patrol policemen detained a man who was vandalizing a coffee shop. The policemen arrived at the scene, observing the rules of personal safety, and with verbal commands and skillful actions took the man out of the room. They will establish the circumstances of the incident - the patrol summarized.

