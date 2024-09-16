At night in Lviv, an unknown person vandalized a coffee shop of an Armed Forces serviceman: the attacker was detained by the police

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189164 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148682 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150039 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141681 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112303 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader
February 28, 08:49 PM • 37768 views

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37768 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 38386 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 65492 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 65492 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61709 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 39561 views

03:40 AM • 39561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189164 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193617 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209988 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 198429 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198429 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147713 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151394 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142436 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142436 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158970 views
At night in Lviv, an unknown person vandalized a coffee shop of an Armed Forces serviceman: the attacker was detained by the police

At night in Lviv, an unknown person vandalized a coffee shop of an Armed Forces serviceman: the attacker was detained by the police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15129 views

At night on Halytska Street in Lviv, an unknown person attacked a coffee shop owned by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Luka Karpyuk. The attacker smashed shop windows, furniture, and dishes, causing half a million hryvnias in damage. Police detained a 28-year-old suspect.

On the night of September 15-16, an unknown person attacked a coffee shop on Halytska Street owned by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Luka Karpyuk. The man smashed shop windows, furniture and dishes inside the premises. The attacker has now been detained by police. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police and the institution's page on Instagram.

Details

The attack took place on the night of Sunday to Monday. As a result of the incident, the shop  had its windows, dishes, and some equipment smashed, and lamps and furniture damaged.

As the owner of the cafe, Luka Karpiuk, said in a commentary for “Suspilne”, he did not know the suspect. The cafe is already counting the losses.

Superficially, we estimate that this is at least half a million hryvnias. This is just the cost of the external glass structures. All the dishes, partially equipment, inventory, and some interior elements were also damaged. The amount is considerable

- The military said. 

According to Luka Karpiuk, his cafe actively helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He hopes that this case is not a targeted act of revenge for supporting the Ukrainian military.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect at the scene of the crime - he was a 28-year-old man. 

Patrol policemen detained a man who was vandalizing a coffee shop. The policemen arrived at the scene, observing the rules of personal safety, and with verbal commands and skillful actions took the man out of the room. They will establish the circumstances of the incident

- the patrol summarized.

Recall

Law enforcers exposed two 16-year-old criminalswho were setting fire to military vehicles of the Defense Forces on the order of Russia. The detainees face up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

