Astral Knight-24 military exercises of Poland, the United States and the Baltic States have started

Multinational exercises of the Air Force of Poland, the United States and the Baltic States "Astral Knight-24" have begun. This was reported on the X Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of the exercise is to "expand the integration of IAMD (Integrated Air and Missile Defense) systems and build a command and control architecture in the air domain.

It is envisaged to integrate multinational forces and assets in real-time training scenarios and virtual visualization in real time - FTX (Field Training Exercise) and LVC (Live Virtual Constructive).

Officers from the 183rd Aviation Operations Group (AOG) and the Air Operations Center - Aviation Component Command (COP-DKP) play a key role in planning and executing missions. They systematically take measures to integrate complementary elements, enhance operational capabilities and strengthen interpersonal relationships.

