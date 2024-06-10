As a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 44-year-old woman was injured

The invaders attacked Dnipropetrovsk region twice in advance. As a result of one of yesterday's attacks on the district center, a 44-year-old woman was injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

In the evening, the invaders ' army shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region twice. Consequently, the Marganets community was hit by an artillery strike, and the Pokrovskaya community was hit by a kamikaze drone. As a result of the shelling, a greenhouse and a private fishing boat were damaged.

In the morning, the terror of the area continued. Nikopol and the Mirovskaya community were under enemy fire. 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged. Fortunately, the people were unharmed.

However, according to updated information, a 44-year-old woman was injured due to one of yesterday's attacks on the district center. She received the necessary medical care, and she will be treated on an outpatient basis.

