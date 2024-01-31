ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in premiums in 2023

At the end of 2023, ARX Insurance was No. 1 in the Ukrainian market by key indicators: insurance premiums, net insurance premiums, capital, net profit, etc.

In 2024, the company celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the years, ARX has proved its reliability and resilience, going through all the stages of the formation of the independent state of Ukraine with its clients. We are here for our clients, easing their financial burden and supporting them in difficult times.

"Trust, ambition, adaptability, responsibility. These are the main features that our managers need to ensure that the company always remains a true market leader and the best insurance company. And every employee of our large team, every client must be sure that the company will always come to the rescue in difficult times. This is especially important now," says Andriy Peretyazhko, Chairman of the Board of ARX.

* Key financial indicators for 2023:

In 2023, ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in insurance premiums, which is 32% more than last year.

Net profit for ARX and ARX Life amounted to UAH 504,55 thousand, which is the best result in the market.

Holding leading positions in the market for motor insurance and hull insurance, ARX collected almost UAH 2 billion in premiums in this segment. This is 29% more than last year. ARX motor hull insurance is fully operational abroad, allowing Ukrainians to get the necessary protection for their cars outside Ukraine.

Premiums written in other key lines of business:

- MTPL - UAH 0.3 billion (+27% by 2022)

- VHI (medical insurance) - over UAH 0.5 billion (+22% by 2022)

- Withproperty - over UAH 0.4 billion (+38% by 2022)

New ARX products and services

ARX launches new products and innovative solutions for different needs every year.

In 2023, we introduced the following new products and services:

- Minicasco is an economical motor hull insurance policy that covers the main risk on the roads - road accidents both caused by the driver and without. The price of the policy starts from UAH 1175. It operates on the territory of Ukraine.

- Iron Dome CASCO A product that protects cars from military risks. It covers damage and total loss caused by missiles, UAVs, and debris.

- CASCO policy without a visit to the office - now, to purchase a CASCO policy, if the car is subject to inspection, you can independently take its photo and video recording in the MyARX smartphone application.

- Step-by-step case settlement is another update to the MyARX insurance app. Now you can see the registration of the case, the case consideration, the determination of the amount of damage, the decision on the case, the amount of payment and the recipient.

In general, with the MyARX app, a client can solve almost all their issues using a smartphone: keep track of their contracts and family contracts, buy new contracts, communicate with the company directly, and make a video car inspection.

Company slogan: "ARX is with you!". We do our best to perform our duties in the best possible way and help our customers, employees, and society. It's not just a business philosophy - it's concrete numbers and facts. Each area is monitored and measured on an ongoing basis, including by independent tools for many years.

Even in the darkest of times, ARX stands by its customers. We stay close, we work for Victory!

*Regulatory reporting prepared in accordance with IFRS 4