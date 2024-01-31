ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in premiums in 2023

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 18116 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108742 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116455 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175936 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232311 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 61791 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 70135 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 69323 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 48943 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 60828 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229860 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108742 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115953 views
ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in premiums in 2023

ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in premiums in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52747 views

At the end of 2023, ARX Insurance was No. 1 in the Ukrainian market by key indicators: insurance premiums, net insurance premiums, capital, net profit, etc.

In 2024, the company celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the years, ARX has proved its reliability and resilience, going through all the stages of the formation of the independent state of Ukraine with its clients. We are here for our clients, easing their financial burden and supporting them in difficult times.

"Trust, ambition, adaptability, responsibility. These are the main features that our managers need to ensure that the company always remains a true market leader and the best insurance company. And every employee of our large team, every client must be sure that the company will always come to the rescue in difficult times. This is especially important now," says Andriy Peretyazhko, Chairman of the Board of  ARX.

* Key financial indicators for 2023:

In 2023, ARX and ARX Life collected UAH 4 billion in insurance premiums, which is 32% more than last year.

Net profit for ARX and ARX Life amounted to UAH 504,55 thousand, which is the best result in the market.

Holding leading positions in the market for motor insurance and hull insurance, ARX collected almost UAH 2 billion in premiums in this segment. This is 29% more than last year. ARX motor hull insurance is fully operational abroad, allowing Ukrainians to get the necessary protection for their cars outside Ukraine.

Premiums written in other key lines of business:

-       MTPL - UAH 0.3 billion (+27% by 2022)

-       VHI (medical insurance) - over UAH 0.5 billion (+22% by 2022)

-       Withproperty - over UAH 0.4 billion (+38% by 2022)

New ARX products and services

ARX launches new products and innovative solutions for different needs every year.

 In 2023, we introduced the following new products and services:

-       Minicasco is an economical motor hull insurance policy that covers the main risk on the roads - road accidents both caused by the driver and without. The price of the policy starts from UAH 1175. It operates on the territory of Ukraine.

-       Iron Dome CASCO  A product that protects cars from military risks. It covers damage and total loss caused by missiles, UAVs, and debris.

-       CASCO policy without a visit to the office - now, to purchase a CASCO policy, if the car is subject to inspection, you can independently take its photo and video recording in the MyARX smartphone application.

-       Step-by-step case settlement is another update to the MyARX insurance app. Now you can see the registration of the case, the case consideration, the determination of the amount of damage, the decision on the case, the amount of payment and the recipient.

In general, with the MyARX app, a client can solve almost all their issues using a smartphone: keep track of their contracts and family contracts, buy new contracts, communicate with the company directly, and make a video car inspection.

Company slogan: "ARX is with you!". We do our best to perform our duties in the best possible way and help our customers, employees, and society. It's not just a business philosophy - it's concrete numbers and facts. Each area is monitored and measured on an ongoing  basis, including by independent tools for many years.

Even in the darkest of times, ARX stands by its customers. We stay close, we work for Victory!

*Regulatory reporting prepared in accordance with IFRS 4

Lilia Podolyak

