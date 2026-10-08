English midfielder of London’s "Arsenal" Max Dowman received three Guinness World Records distinctions at once. The young "Gunners" talent became the youngest debutant in the Champions League, as well as the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League. The Guinness World Records reports this, UNN reports.

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According to Guinness World Records, judge Caitlin Hiyem visited "Arsenal’s" training ground to present Max Dowman with three certificates for a record-breaking season.

Dowman received his first certificate as the youngest player in Champions League history. At the age of 15 years and 308 days, the Englishman made his debut for "Arsenal" in a Champions League group-stage match against Prague’s "Slavia," which ended 3–0.

The Englishman received his second certificate as the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League. In a match against England’s "Everton," for whom Vitaliy Mykolenko plays, Dowman broke forward on a counterattack in stoppage time, carried the ball 60 metres from his own half, and then rolled it into an empty net, sealing a 2–0 victory.

The "Gunners" not only secured another valuable three points, but Max also broke the record for the youngest goalscorer in the English Premier League at the age of 16 years and 73 days.

Also last season, "Arsenal" won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. Max received his winner’s medal at the age of 16 years and 144 days, becoming the youngest footballer to win the Premier League. He surpassed the previous record held by Phil Foden of "Manchester City" by more than a year.

In addition, Dowman was included in the "Class of 2027" list—a selection of 30 "brightest young talents in men’s and women’s football," prepared for the release of the Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027.

Alongside Dowman, the "Class of 2027" list also includes "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, "Manchester City" midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi, and "Chelsea" goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Arsenal wins English Premier League title for the first time in 22 years