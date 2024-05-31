Approximately one in four large and medium-sized businesses was unprofitable this year - State Statistics Service

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in January-March 2024 showed a financial result before tax by more than half more than in the same period last year. At the same time, the share of unprofitable enterprises during this period was 26.8%. About it UNN reports with reference to the data of the state statistics service.

"In January–March 2024, the financial result before taxation of large and medium–sized enterprises was positive and amounted to UAH 253.6 billion (in January – March 2023 - also positive, UAH 160.6 billion," the report says.

Profit reached UAH 319.6 billion, or 139.5% compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, losses were made in the amount of UAH 66.0 billion (or 96.5%).

"The share of unprofitable enterprises in January–March 2024 was 26.8% (in January–March 2023 – 28.1%)," the state Statistics Service said.

At the same time, the largest share of unprofitable enterprises during this period is in the following industries::

Temporary accommodation and catering - 64.1% (against 46.7% for the same period last year);

Arts, sports, entertainment and Recreation - 60.0% (against 54.3% last year);

Real estate transactions - 40.7% (compared to 39.7% last year);

Transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 38.6% (against 37.9% last year);

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries - 38.2% (against 54.1% last year).

We add that the data are provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where military operations are being conducted.

