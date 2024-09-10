ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Applications for subsidies for farmers in combat zones start: how to get help

Kyiv

Applications for state subsidies for farmers in the war zone will start on September 10. Farmers from 9 regions can apply until September 25 to receive UAH 1,000-2,000 per hectare, depending on the intensity of the fighting.

Starting today, September 10, applications for state subsidies for crops for farmers in the area of possible hostilities and on the land where active hostilities are taking place will be accepted. Farmers from nine regions can apply for support until September 25 at 18.00. This was reported by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

 Starting today at 10:00 a.m., applications for state subsidies for the harvest will be accepted. We are talking about the cultivation of land sown/planted with agricultural crops per 1 hectare"

- Koval wrote on Telegram.

Funds in the amount of:

  •  UAH 1,000 per hectare is provided to farmers in the area of possible hostilities;
  •  2000 UAH per 1 hectare will be paid to farmers on the land where active hostilities are taking place.

 Agrarians of Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions can apply until September 25, 18.00.

 Next, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy will process the summarized information received from the regional commissions. After that, the Ministry will distribute budget funds to each recipient by December 1, which will be approved by an order of the Ministry.

