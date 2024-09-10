Applications for subsidies for farmers in combat zones start: how to get help

Starting today, September 10, applications for state subsidies for crops for farmers in the area of possible hostilities and on the land where active hostilities are taking place will be accepted. Farmers from nine regions can apply for support until September 25 at 18.00. This was reported by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

Starting today at 10:00 a.m., applications for state subsidies for the harvest will be accepted. We are talking about the cultivation of land sown/planted with agricultural crops per 1 hectare" - Koval wrote on Telegram.

Funds in the amount of:

UAH 1,000 per hectare is provided to farmers in the area of possible hostilities;

2000 UAH per 1 hectare will be paid to farmers on the land where active hostilities are taking place.

Agrarians of Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions can apply until September 25, 18.00.

Next, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy will process the summarized information received from the regional commissions. After that, the Ministry will distribute budget funds to each recipient by December 1, which will be approved by an order of the Ministry.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism of support for agricultural producers - Shmyhal