APCs, reconnaissance drones and more: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany announces the transfer of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including 8 armored personnel carriers, trucks, and reconnaissance drones. This is stated in the list published on the official German government website, UNN reports.

Details

According to the updated list, the new military aid package includes:

ammunition for LEOPARD tanks 1;

8 armored personnel carriers (brand not specified);



materials for demining;



25 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;



50 SatCom communication terminals;



5 vehicles for the Border Guard Service;



500 LED lamps;



1,840 combat helmets;



16 Zetros trucks;



several vehicles;



Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced the allocation of more than seven billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.