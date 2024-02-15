ukenru
Anti-terrorist operation regime introduced in Belarus near the border with Ukraine

Anti-terrorist operation regime introduced in Belarus near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32436 views

For unknown reasons, a counter-terrorist operation was introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region in Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.

A counterterrorist operation has been introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region of Belarus. This was reported by the Belarusian media with reference to the KGB department, UNN reports.

Details 

A counterterrorist operation has reportedly been introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region. The population of the district is asked to remain calm and obey the demands of law enforcement officers.

It is noted that the reasons for the introduction of the counterterrorist operation regime in the Lelchytsia district are not yet known.

The district is located near the border with Ukraine, bordering Zhytomyr and Rivne regions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr

