Another victim of missile attack found under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, the body of a man was found under the rubble of a rocket-damaged administrative building. Thus, a total of four people died as a result of the Russian attack, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reported.
Recall
Yesterday, September 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rihin the Dnipro region, hitting an administrative building.