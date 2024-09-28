Another victim of missile attack found under rubble in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, the body of a man was found under the rubble of a rocket-damaged administrative building. Thus, a total of four people died as a result of the Russian attack, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Yesterday, September 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rihin the Dnipro region, hitting an administrative building.