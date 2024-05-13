Angela Merkel will publish her memoirs in November, the book will be titled "Freedom"

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel will publish her memoirs on November 26 this year. It is expected that the memoirs will be published in more than 30 countries, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

The book, titled "Freedom," is to be released on November 26 this year. The memoir is expected to be published in more than 30 countries and "provide a detailed insight into the thoughts and actions of one of the key leaders of our time." According to the publisher, Merkel's memoirs cover the period from 1954 to 2021, but do not include events related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is expected that the 700-page book will cost 42 euros for the printed version and 30 euros for the electronic version. According to Angela Merkel, the book is being published by the Cologne-based publishing house Kiepenheuer and Witsch. The co-author of the book is Beate Bauman, who previously worked as Merkel's chief of staff.

I am pleased to reflect on the central decisions and situations of my political work in my book, which I wrote with Beata Bauman, and to make them understandable to a wider audience, including in relation to my personal history - Merkel wrote.

The Kiepenheuer and Witsch publishing house reports that in her book, the former chancellor will speak frankly about her childhood, adolescence, and education in the GDR, as well as share her thoughts on the dramatic year of 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, marking the beginning of her political career.

