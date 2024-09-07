Andriy Sybiga discussed with Romanian Foreign Minister deepening of good neighborly relations and support for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116454 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118962 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193810 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151152 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151500 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55237 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82172 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78297 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53443 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60308 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211856 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148730 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148072 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152241 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159677 views
Andriy Sybiga discussed with Romanian Foreign Minister deepening of good neighborly relations and support for Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga discussed with Romanian Foreign Minister deepening of good neighborly relations and support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25833 views

Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. They discussed deepening relations, support for Ukraine and the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.

Andriy Sybiga held a telephone conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu, during which they discussed ways to deepen good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Romania, the Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports. 

Details

“Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and I discussed ways to deepen our good neighborly relations,” Sibiga said.

The parties identified the main priorities of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, integration into the European Union and NATO, as well as the development of strategic partnership between the countries. Sibiga expressed gratitude to Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which is an important step towards strengthening the country's security.

The conversation emphasizes the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and Romania on the path to peace and stability in the region.

Sibiga held the first telephone conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Estonia and Finland06.09.24, 19:00 • 32595 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

