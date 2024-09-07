Andriy Sybiga discussed with Romanian Foreign Minister deepening of good neighborly relations and support for Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga held a telephone conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu, during which they discussed ways to deepen good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Romania, the Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

“Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and I discussed ways to deepen our good neighborly relations,” Sibiga said.

The parties identified the main priorities of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, integration into the European Union and NATO, as well as the development of strategic partnership between the countries. Sibiga expressed gratitude to Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which is an important step towards strengthening the country's security.

The conversation emphasizes the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and Romania on the path to peace and stability in the region.

