An unexploded “shahed” warhead is neutralized in Rivne region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158798 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133440 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140516 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137773 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169476 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138000 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137555 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 76889 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105842 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108035 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196954 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186026 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137555 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136606 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153616 views
An unexploded “shahed” warhead is neutralized in Rivne region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94750 views

In Rivne region, bomb squad neutralized an unexploded warhead of a Shahed drone. The SBU launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

In Rivne region, bomb squad neutralized an unexploded Shahed warhead. The SBU has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region, UNN reports.

After one of the airborne alarms, the special line 102 received a report from foresters about the discovery of a suspicious object,

- the statement said.

The investigative team, the SBU and the prosecutor's office went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers explained that explosive experts found the wreckage of the Geranium UAV and an unexploded warhead. Experts first disconnected the fuse and then destroyed the warhead by detonating it at the scene.

SBU officers are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,

- the police added.

Recall

In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a farmer discovered the remains of an S-300 missile in his field. The SES sappers confirmed the safety of the discovery, removed it and provided conditions for further work in the field.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising