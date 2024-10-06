An unexploded “shahed” warhead is neutralized in Rivne region

In Rivne region, bomb squad neutralized an unexploded Shahed warhead. The SBU has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region, UNN reports.

After one of the airborne alarms, the special line 102 received a report from foresters about the discovery of a suspicious object, - the statement said.

The investigative team, the SBU and the prosecutor's office went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers explained that explosive experts found the wreckage of the Geranium UAV and an unexploded warhead. Experts first disconnected the fuse and then destroyed the warhead by detonating it at the scene.

SBU officers are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, - the police added.

Recall

In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a farmer discovered the remains of an S-300 missile in his field. The SES sappers confirmed the safety of the discovery, removed it and provided conditions for further work in the field.