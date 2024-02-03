An oil refinery burns in Volgograd, eyewitnesses write about the sounds of a drone before the fire

On the night of Saturday, February 3, a large fire broke out in the city of Volgograd in Russia. It is noted that oil products are burning on an area of 300 square meters. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At the same time, Russian telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses and their own sources, report a serious fire at an oil refinery in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd. According to them, the plant was attacked by a UAV.

In particular, according to SHOT, eyewitnesses claim to have heard loud noises before the fire broke out at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftelektroperekladka refinery. A drone could have exploded on the territory of the refinery.

It is known that LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka is the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District. The plant's capacity is 14.8 million tons.

