Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert, Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services have been dispatched to inspect the area. Do not neglect safety rules - Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, from 3 pm, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the launches of guided air bombs by the enemy's tactical aviation in the Zaporizhzhia region, and later - on the activity of the enemy's tactical aviation in the eastern and north-eastern directions and the threat of the use of air-launched weapons for the front-line regions.

An air raid alert has been announced in the Zaporizhzhia and several other regions.

Addendum

According to data from the RMA head, Russian troops carried out 396 strikes on 9 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region the previous day, including 14 air strikes and 220 UAV attacks. A 62-year-old woman was injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.