Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103104 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126339 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113242 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116863 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159980 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104139 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100131 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107896 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159980 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150253 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137210 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139003 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166902 views
Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29210 views

In Zaporizhzhia, an explosion occurred, emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously warned about the activity of enemy tactical aviation and the threat of air strikes in the frontline regions.

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert, Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services have been dispatched to inspect the area. Do not neglect safety rules

- Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, from 3 pm, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the launches of guided air bombs by the enemy's tactical aviation in the Zaporizhzhia region, and later - on the activity of the enemy's tactical aviation in the eastern and north-eastern directions and the threat of the use of air-launched weapons for the front-line regions.

An air raid alert has been announced in the Zaporizhzhia and several other regions.

Addendum

According to data from the RMA head, Russian troops carried out 396 strikes on 9 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region the previous day, including 14 air strikes and 220 UAV attacks. A 62-year-old woman was injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

