An explosion occurs at a military training ground in Udmurtia, russia

An explosion occurred in the Russian republic of Udmurtia near the village of Yagul. Eyewitnesses report that the explosion occurred at a training ground and is probably related to the testing of rocket engines, Russian Telegram channels write, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, the explosion probably occurred at a training ground near the village of Yagul and is likely related to the testing of rocket engines.

It is noted that the Votkinsk plant, which manufactures products for military and civilian use, is located not far from the landfill.

During the missile attack on February 7, Russia allegedly tried to use its ZM22 Zircon "hypersonic" missile to hit targets in Kyiv.