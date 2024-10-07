An explosion occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi near the international airport, killing two people

An explosion occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi near the Jinnah International Airport. At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured. This was reported by the Geo TV channel with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Sindh Province Zia Lanjar, UNN reports.

Details

Two cars and two motorcycles caught fire as a result of the explosion. Lanjar said that there were foreign nationals in the car that was hit by the explosion, and in his opinion, it was an attack against foreigners.

An investigation into the explosion has already begun, including the examination of CCTV footage. There are reports of an improvised explosive device, the minister added.

Initially, police said that the explosion killed one person and injured six others. The ambulance service reported that six of the injured were taken to the hospital.

Recall

In Islamabad , a car accompanying a delegation with the Russian ambassador exploded. One policeman was killed and three wounded. The Russian ambassador and other diplomats were not injured.