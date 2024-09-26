In the Kursk region of Russia, an explosion occurred on the Sherekino-Kanishovka stretch, damaging the railroad track. This was reported by Astra, UNN.

Details

According to Astra, the explosion occurred on September 24 on the Sherekino-Kanishivka stretch on September 24.

There are allegedly no casualties.

Recall

On September 10, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, mined and detonated a bomb on the Stary Oskol-Valuyky railway section in the Belgorod region. As a result, a freight train that was supplying the logistical needs of the aggressor state's army was derailed.