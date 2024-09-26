An explosion damaged a railroad in the Kursk region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred on the Sherekino-Kanishovka stretch in the Kursk region of Russia, damaging the railroad track. The incident occurred on September 24, with no injuries.
In the Kursk region of Russia, an explosion occurred on the Sherekino-Kanishovka stretch, damaging the railroad track. This was reported by Astra, UNN.
Details
According to Astra, the explosion occurred on September 24 on the Sherekino-Kanishivka stretch on September 24.
There are allegedly no casualties.
Recall
On September 10, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, mined and detonated a bomb on the Stary Oskol-Valuyky railway section in the Belgorod region. As a result, a freight train that was supplying the logistical needs of the aggressor state's army was derailed.