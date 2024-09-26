An expert told how the real estate market in Ukraine has changed recently

Recently, the secondary housing market has become more active, more housing worth up to 100 thousand dollars is sold. At the same time in the primary real estate market is still no activity. About it in an exclusive commentary UNN told the expert on Real Estate Ivan Kudoyar.

In the last two weeks, I would say that the market has changed a bit. Secondary market has revived, it is the small segment that has become more active. Up to 100 thousand dollars. And I will say that the programs “єOsela”, “єVidnovolnennya” have revived, they started to give money under the programs, respectively, such apartments for $ 70 thousand, $ 80 thousand, $ 100 thousand, $ 120 thousand, with repair, are sold - Kudoyar noted.

According to him, there is no special activity on the primary real estate market now. Kudoyar also noted that the market of new housing also does not see a significant increase in the cost - only some apartments have increased in price by 2-5 thousand dollars.

By the end of the year, the exchange rate is expected to rise by about 2 hryvnias per one dollar. According to the co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka, this will complicate the situation in the real estate market - new housing will become more expensive and the purchasing power of the population will decrease. Therefore, real estate developers should reconsider their investment strategies.