An expert told how the real estate market in Ukraine has changed recently

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166661 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137653 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143031 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172628 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100050 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109687 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111781 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46673 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53713 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172630 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141752 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141810 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137948 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154834 views
An expert told how the real estate market in Ukraine has changed recently

An expert told how the real estate market in Ukraine has changed recently

 • 62962 views

The expert notes the activation of sales of secondary housing up to $100 thousand in Ukraine. There is no activity on the market of new buildings, prices have increased insignificantly - by $2-5 thousand for some apartments.

Recently, the secondary housing market has become more active, more housing worth up to 100 thousand dollars is sold. At the same time in the primary real estate market is still no activity. About it in an exclusive commentary UNN told the expert on Real Estate Ivan Kudoyar.

In the last two weeks, I would say that the market has changed a bit. Secondary market has revived, it is the small segment that has become more active. Up to 100 thousand dollars. And I will say that the programs “єOsela”, “єVidnovolnennya” have revived, they started to give money under the programs, respectively, such apartments for $ 70 thousand, $ 80 thousand, $ 100 thousand, $ 120 thousand, with repair, are sold

- Kudoyar noted.

According to him, there is no special activity on the primary real estate market now. Kudoyar also noted that the market of new housing also does not see a significant increase in the cost - only some apartments have increased in price by 2-5 thousand dollars.

By the end of the year, the exchange rate is expected to rise by about 2 hryvnias per one dollar. According to the co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka, this will complicate the situation in the real estate market - new housing will become more expensive and the purchasing power of the population will decrease. Therefore, real estate developers should reconsider their investment strategies.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

