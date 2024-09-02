An enemy missile was shot down over Cherkasy region, causing a fire in an open area
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over the Cherkasy region. The falling debris set fire to dry vegetation in an open area, and the fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties.
