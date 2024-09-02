An enemy missile was shot down over Cherkasy region, causing a fire in an open area

Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy region, as a result of the falling debris, dry vegetation in an open area caught fire, the fire has already been extinguished, there are no victims, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

