Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, there are damages due to the debris

At night, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones, the debris damaged the buildings of industrial enterprise, there were no casualties, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, UNN reports.

