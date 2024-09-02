Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, there are damages due to the debris
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian UAVs attacked Poltava region. The air defense system shot down the enemy targets, but the debris damaged the buildings of an industrial enterprise. There were no casualties.
At night, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones, the debris damaged the buildings of industrial enterprise, there were no casualties, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, UNN reports.
Last night, Russians attacked Poltava region with UAVs. The air defense system worked on enemy targets. Fortunately, no one was injured. The drone's fragments damaged the administrative and production buildings of one of the region's industrial enterprises
