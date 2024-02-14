ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
An electrician died while working at a substation in Lviv: police are investigating the circumstances

An electrician died while working at a substation in Lviv: police are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26833 views

An electrician was fatally electrocuted while working at a power substation in Lviv, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

An electrician died in Lviv while working at a substation. Police are investigating the circumstances, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, on February 13, the body of a man without signs of life was found in one of the power substations located on Vyhovsky Street in Lviv.

Law enforcement officers identified the deceased as a 36-year-old resident of Rudky who worked as an electrician. It has also been preliminarily established that he sustained fatal injuries as a result of an electric shock while working at a substation.

Add

Investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural supervision of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 272 (Violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment by restraint of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to eight years, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

An investigation is underway.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

