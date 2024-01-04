An elderly woman is wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson, hitting a residential building and injuring an elderly woman. Details are still being investigated.
Russian occupants shelled the central part of Kherson. They hit a residential building. Preliminary, an 87-year-old woman was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).
"Russians shelled the central part of Kherson. One of the strikes hit a residential building. Preliminary, an 87-year-old woman was injured," the report says.
It is noted that the information is being clarified.
Addendum
