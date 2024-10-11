Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was recorded in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
On October 11, at 10:16 a.m., an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was recorded in the Black Sea at a depth of 10 km. It is classified as a strongly moderate earthquake. The data was reported to the authorities and international seismological centers.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was registered in the Black Sea on October 11, the Main Center for Special Control of the State Committee for State Statistics reported, UNN reports.
Details
The earthquake was reportedly recorded at 10:16 a.m. on October 11.
"The source of the earthquake is in the Black Sea, at a depth of 10 km. According to the earthquake classification, it is classified as a strongly moderate earthquake," the statement said.
The results of data processing were submitted to the central government authorities and international seismological centers as indicated.
