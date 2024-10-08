An earthquake was recorded in the Dnipro region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 was recorded in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 8 km, and people could feel a slight tremor.
An earthquake has occurred in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports with reference to the Main Center for Special Control.
According to the data, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 8 kilometers.
Magnitude - 3.3 points. People could probably feel a slight shaking of the ground.